Bushfire Rapid Relief for families

Greg and Petria Stack with daughter Shelley Scott at the Rapid Relief day in Beaman Park Yeppoon.

FAMILIES and individuals gathered at Beaman Park in Yeppoon on Thursday as Christian group Rapid Relief Team (RRT) brought a ray of hope and help with $1000 gift vouchers, food boxes and well-deserved cheer to locals affected by the recent bushfires.

For Woodbury couple Petria and Greg Stack it was a welcome relief on what will be a long, hard road to recovery after losing everything except the clothes on their backs as they evacuated their property as a towering inferno of fire engulfed their home just minutes later.

After staying with their son Glen and his wife Pam, they decided to return to where their home once stood to see if they could salvage anything from the ashes.

Petria hoped her engagement and eternity rings and other sentimental items would be found amongst the soot and rubble that was once their home.

“My husband was sifting through with a sieve one day when I was at the doctor and he found them. It was the greatest relief,” Petria said as she struggled to hold back the tears.

After days of searching with their family, nothing else was found. Petria and Greg are now staying in a family friend’s granny flat, still unable to consider how they will move forward with their lives.

Their daughter Shelley Scott and son Glen Stack have been their rocks since the bushfires began, as they try to come to terms with their loss.

Shelley said the pensioners had no insurance on their property and are at a loss as to what to do next.

“It has been a terrible time for my parents, they are still in a daze and as a family, we are trying so hard to just be there for them and try to help wherever we can,” Shelley said.

“They are so thankful to all the people and organisations who have helped them with donations of food, clothing and necessities.

“The kindness and compassion have been amazing.

“All the community organisations who have been offering their help have been wonderful. It’s very humbling for my parents, they have never had to ask for anything.

“In light of everything that has happened, I set up a GoFundMe campaign for them to help them get back on their feet.

“Right now, they are still in shock and trying to come to terms with everything while trying to negotiate all the paperwork that comes with an experience like this.

“The hope is that when everything settles down, they will be able to find sufficient funds to rebuild a residence.

“We have been fortunate to have had people generously donate furnishings and household goods, what they need now is to raise sufficient funds to rebuild some sort of residence on the land that has been their home for the past 20 years.”

If you would like to help Greg and Petria on their journey to rebuild please donate at www.gofundme.com/f/entire-life-all-gone-up-in-flames

