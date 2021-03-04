Bushfire ravaged communities to get new bridge, road

Visitors to Byfield National Park will be able to access the picturesque Stoney Creek easier when Stoney Creek Road is upgraded with joint Queensland and Federal government funding after the 2019 Queensland bushfires.

A bridge damaged in the horrific summer bushfires of 2019 will be replaced after Gladstone Regional Council receives more than $1.6 million in Local Economic Recovery Program funding.

In addition to the $1,612,000 for the Bindaree Road bridge west of Miriam Vale, in the Livingstone Shire, The Department of Environment and Science will get $495,000 to upgrade Stoney Creek Road in the Byfield National Park.

Together they form part of $10.7 million in jointly shared funding between the Queensland and Federal Governments for 21 individual bushfire ravaged projects.

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said the Local Economic Recovery Program delivered a total of $36.8 million to assist economic and social recovery in communities impacted by the 2019 Queensland bushfires.

ROAD CLOSED: Traffic is blocked at Miriam Vale from accessing Bindaree Rd. Funding of $1.612m will replace a bridge on the road after it was damaged in the 2019 Queensland bushfires.

“A number of Queensland communities were severely impacted by the 2019 bushfires and that was compounded even further by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Minister Littleproud said.

“The tourism, agricultural and small business sectors have not only had to respond to the bushfires and COVID-19, but many have battled drought over a long period of time as well.

“The Australian and Queensland governments have vowed to support these communities on their recovery journey and we are pleased to provide this funding, which will offer a welcomed economic boost and improve resilience.

“Bundaberg, Gladstone, Gympie, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, Somerset and Toowoomba councils, and the Department of Environment and Science, have identified key priorities for their communities and are delivering a broad range of economic, resilience, built environment and natural environment initiatives.

“Today’s announcement brings the total projects approved under the $36.8 million Queensland LER program to 48.”

Minister responsible for the Queensland Reconstruction Authority, Deputy Premier Steven Miles, said the projects included a range of activities in national and recreational parks, improvements to key infrastructure including bridge replacements and the engagement of local community members to deliver resilience activities.

Gladstone Regional Council will receive $1.612 million to replace the Bindaree Road bridge (location shown by red marker) which was damaged in the 2019 Queensland bushfires.

“The Queensland Government remains committed to our economic recovery plan for Queensland and this additional $10.7 million supports recovery efforts and provides an economic stimulus in these council areas,” Mr Miles said.

“A range of initiatives have been approved that will not only deliver long-term resilience but will also help to create jobs.

“We know from experience that each and every community faces different challenges and has different priorities on their recovery journeys and we are pleased to provide support for that.

“The $36.8 million Local Economic Recovery Program for Queensland has now been fully expended and we look forward to seeing these projects delivered.”

