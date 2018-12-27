Bushfire scare hosed down

WHAT THE BLAZES: This permitted fire at Kabra on Wednesday night sparked alarm on a Facebook community forum.

WHAT THE BLAZES: This permitted fire at Kabra on Wednesday night sparked alarm on a Facebook community forum. Contributed

FEARS of a bushfire incident near Gracemere on Wednesday night were quickly hosed down by well-known businessman Ron Bowes.

The Zebra Wreckers owner took to Facebook to quell concerns after reports of a fire at Kabra sparked alarm on a Facebook community forum (just last month the entire town was ordered to evacuate as an out of control bushfire swept towards it).

Local resident Jenny Hendersen was one of those who reported seeing the Wednesday night blaze.

"There is a roaring fire in Gracemere, I really hope everything is going to be ok.” Mrs Hendersen said.

Sam Allen investigated the fire and found it was located between the Kabra Pub and the overpass.

"I went for a drive, it's between Kabra Pub and the over pass and it's contained in the paddock. The guy has a water truck, diggers and people there. He's just burning off dead trees by the looks,” he posted.

Mr Bowes entered the conversation to put minds at ease, advising he was burning off timber and had all of the necessary permits.

"Just burning off some dead timber we have pushed up. All permits in place,” Mr Bowes said.

This permitted fire at Kabra on Wednesday night sparked alarm on a Facebook community forum. Facebook.

The Morning Bulletin made several attempts by phone to contact Queensland Fire and Emergency Services for advice on the current permitted fire status in Central Queensland.

Its website said there were currently no fire bans in effect for the Rockhampton district and can be lit, so long as a permit is present.

QFES said it was illegal to light fires in the open without a fire permit but have said that application for a fire permit is made through the local fire warden.

Fire permits are only issued if they believe conditions can be met.

For further information, visit www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.