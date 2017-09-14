29°
Danger zone: Bushfire season has Rocky on high alert

ROCKHAMPTON and surrounds are on a high bushfire alert as the dry conditions in the area pose potentially deadly problems.

Six fires this week alone in the Rocky and Capricorn Coast regions have QFES busy.

At 6.15am this morning a vegetation fire caused smoke to affect nearby residents of the Barmaryee area.

Fire danger rating
Local council workers were able to assist in dealing with the blaze and QFES officers were not required.

The smoke around the region is believed to be from a number of lingering fires in the Byfield region.

 

While they are not considered serious, QFES advise to use caution.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

