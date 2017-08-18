Bushfire season 'makes itself known' in Central Queensland

BE PREPARED: Bushfire season has already begun in parts of Central Queensland as low humidity, precious little rain and Cyclone Debbie debris fuel the risk.

SMOKE lingers on the Yeppoon skyline and grinder sparks are enough to ignite a disaster.

Bushfire season has made itself known in Central Queensland, rearing itself earlier than recent history.

Rural Fire Service acting regional manager Kaye Healing said low humidity, precious little rain, strong winds and the debris from Cyclone Debbie created the perfect storm for a worrying season.

Capricornia's fire danger rating will jump from yesterday's high, to very high today and tomorrow before conditions drop back to high on Sunday.

Ms Healing said the majority of blazes the fire services battle are accidental lights, and urged people avoid any unnecessary burns in the coming days.

She warned while fixing a fence or slashing the lawn may not be an obvious threat, these activities could have disastrous outcomes in the right conditions.

Ms Healing said across the vast and diverse district, a number of bushfires were a sign of more to come with other areas "starting to become vulnerable".

In Yeppoon, three fires were sparked in as many days this week.

Dry areas across Rockhampton are also a concern for authorities, as well as patches starting to dry out towards Emerald.

"It just depends on whether you have been able to get that storm rain," Ms Healing said.

Rural Fire Service operations director Chief Superintendent Gary McCormack this month warned authorities were expecting an "average to above-average fire season", which could continue from spring beyond Christmas.

Ms Healing now was the time for landowners to get their bushfire plans in place.

"We are fortunate we don't have a lot of malicious people in the community who go out and deliberately do it," she said.

"It may be someone burning off a small pile of leaves or branches cleaning up around the house, the winds will take one little ember and off it goes.

"If anybody is looking at undertaking fire activity, contact local brigade or fire warden."

Ms Healing said wind was one of the most significant factors to fuelling a fire, adding low humidity had dried out grass and bushland creating potential fuel.

Ms Healing said Operation Coolburn saw hazard reductions across the region target vulnerable areas, and fire crews had prepared all year round for potential threats.

But debris from Cyclone Debbie still litter the state; "more debris on the ground means more fuel for the fire to burn".

She said the majority of the region's fire service personnel were volunteers.

"The community helping the community," she said.

"Certainly the resources are ready to go we have really good well trained dedicated volunteers, that are prepared to help and provide assistance to local community.

"We have done as much as we can do."