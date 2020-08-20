Bushfire smoke hazard impacts Bruce Highway

Rural Fire Service crews are working to contain the fire at Clairview, south of Mackay, that is shrouding the Bruce Highway in smoke.

THE Bruce Highway south of Mackay is blanketed in smoke as rural firefighters contain a bushfire near Clairview.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised the bushfire was west of the highway south of Clairview, with Rural Fire Service crews working its fringes.

“Thick smoke is covering the highway and drivers are advised to drive to the conditions,” QFES said.

“This bushfire is posing no threat to property at this time.

“Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

“Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.”

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0.