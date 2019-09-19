Menu
Bushfire threat level decreased

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
CONDITIONS are becoming more favourable for firefighters to get the upper hand against the threat of bushfires in Capricornia.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the bushfire rating in Capricornia to be at the ‘very high’ level before dropping to the ‘high’ level over the coming days until the end of the weekend.

FIRE RATING: The Rural Fire Service warns the bushfire danger rating will be very high today before reducing over the weekend.
The fire threat to the west in the Central Highlands and Coalfields will remain at ‘very high’.

A high over the eastern Tasman Sea extends a weakening ridge along Queensland’s northeast coast.

A surface trough will move into the far southwest of the state late on Friday, with the trough then moving slowly eastwards over the weekend.

Today Capricornia was expected to be partly cloudy with light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 25km/h in the middle of the day.

After overnight temperatures fall to between 10 and 16, daytime temperatures will rise to around 30 degrees.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

