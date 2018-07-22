Bushfire warning issued for blaze near Rockhampton

Fire are burning in four areas between Rockhampton and the coast.

Fire are burning in four areas between Rockhampton and the coast. Allan Reinikka

UPDATE 10.30am: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has issued a bushfire warning for a blaze outside of Rockhampton.

At this time, there is no threat to properties in the area; however, nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze.

QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews will be establishing fire breaks on scene today.

The fire had created a smoke haze over wide areas of Rockhampton on Saturday evening after it broke out around 5.30pm.

There were no reports of any respiratory problems.

If residents are concerned about their property, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

UPDATE 10am: ONE emergency crew from Cawarral is liaising with the Department of Parks and Wildlife Services in relation to an ongoing blaze at Mt Chalmers near Rockhampton.

They are arranging for machinery to be used to establish fire breaks in the area.

ONGOING BLAZE: Heavy machinery is being used to establish fire breaks in the Mt Chalmers area near Rockhampton following a blaze which broke out on Saturday afternoon. Contributed

Emergency crews are unable to attend the scene as it is inaccessible.

The fire had created a smoke haze over wide areas of Rockhampton on Saturday evening after it broke out around 5.30pm.

There were no reports of any respiratory problems.

6.30pm: There is a smoke haze hanging over Rockhampton on Saturday evening following a grass fire breaking out at Mt Chalmers.

That fire was reported at 5.33pm with authorities advising smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Smoke could be seen about the Berserker Ranges

Residents at Mt Chalmers were advised to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should also use caution and drive to conditions. Anyone with property is under threatis urged to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Similar advices were issued for Cawarral Rd, Cawarral at 3pm Lake Mary Rd at Cobraball at 3pm and Keppel Sands Rd at 6pm.