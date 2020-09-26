BUSHFIRES ESCALATE: Multiple fire crews tackle blazes in CQ

Midge Point Rural Fire Service brigades set fire to scrub in a controlled burn on Wednesday August 5. generic, QFES, RFS, cool burn. Picture: Zizi Averill

UPDATE 2.30PM: DRY, hot and windy conditions are fanning the flames of bushfires around the Rockhampton region.

There are 11 fire crews in action and another three on their way to a bushfire burning in Adelaide Park - the scene of last year’s devastating Cobraball bushfire.

The vegetation fire burning at Adelaide Park Road, near the intersection of Adelaide Park Road and Crannys Road, Adelaide Park was reported to QFES just after 2pm today.

This fire broke out earlier today and was posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Smoke is travelling across Adelaide Park Road and the surrounding area.

BUSHFIRES: There are three bushfires currently burning around the Rockhampton region.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

There is also a grass fire burning west of Rockhampton next to the Capricorn Highway, near the intersection of Hopkins Rd, Kalapa.

Two crews are working to extinguish the blaze.

There are reports of a fire burning near Benaraby which was getting out of control with requests for reinforcements, follow the coverage here: Two fires at Benaraby producing smoke near highway.

FIRE RATING: The fire danger rating is very high in Capricornia on Saturday, dropping to high on Sunday.

INITIAL: GETTING in while the weather conditions are ideal, eight Rural Fire crews are keeping a close eye on a permitted cool burn they lit this morning at Kinka Beach on the Capricorn Coast.

Located near Young Ave, the vegetation fire was ignited at 9.40am.

QFES warns that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.