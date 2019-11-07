Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bushfires still raging across Southern Downs, Lockyer

Tom Gillespie
by
11th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVERAL major bushfires are still raging across the Southern Downs, South Burnett and Lockyer Valley, after a weekend where dozens of fire crews were needed to contain blazes.

As of yesterday afternoon, at least four major bushfires were still active threats to property, the worst of which at Thornton in the Lockyer Valley was declared an emergency by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

Residents around Main Camp Rd in the Thornton and Lefthand Branch areas were told to seek shelter, as it was too late to leave.

"Driving now would be extremely dangerous. Follow your bushfire survival plan now," the warning said.

"Your safest option is to identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire.

"If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous."

Fires were also testing crews at Clumber in the Southern Downs and Laidley Creek in the Lockyer Valley.

The QFES downgraded the warning level for a fire just north of Kingaroy in the South Burnett.

At least one person was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

There were also minor vegetations fires across the region, with most only requiring a few crews to attend.

Toowoomba's only warning was for a minor fire on the saddle of the Toowoomba Range crossing, which was extinguished yesterday afternoon.

Residents have been warned to follow their bushfire management plans, listen for updates through the QFES website and on major radio stations, and follow instructions provided.

bushfire queensland fire and emergency service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Video: Firefighters' miraculous effort to repel blaze

        premium_icon Video: Firefighters' miraculous effort to repel blaze

        News This house was saved against all odds by the heroic efforts of volunteer firefighters. WATCH THE STUNNING FOOTAGE

        • 11th Nov 2019 5:09 AM
        Museum preserves proud memories

        premium_icon Museum preserves proud memories

        News CQ Military Museum opens its doors Monday 11 November for public to pay respects to...

        1919 editor heeds King’s call for Armistice observance

        premium_icon 1919 editor heeds King’s call for Armistice observance

        News “Armistice Day brought a rich reward for all the toil, peril and suffering which...

        Yeppoon community rallies in touching support of firies

        premium_icon Yeppoon community rallies in touching support of firies

        News Yeppoon stores donate an abundance of food and drink to the hardworking firies.