Bushflow Herbals Naturopathic Dispensary opened

Catherine Mason has completed her studies in Naturopathy and is ready to bring her skills to the region

WORKING as a nurse for more than 10 years, Catherine Mason found herself drawn to natural, complimentary medications and felt compelled to find out more.

After years of gathering information she embarked on her training to become a fully qualified clinical naturopath and now, she is bringing her years of experience and training to the Capricorn Coast with the grand opening of Bushflow Herbals Naturopathic Dispensary near Byfield General Store last Saturday.

Catherine said she had already been running the business from home and from market stalls, as well as supplying products in boutique stores across Queensland since 2014.

“With the completion of my training to become a qualified naturopath, we decided to branch out further and create a dedicated space for an herbal dispensary, consultation rooms and a selling point for eco-living and health products,” Catherine said.

“I am committed to providing evidence-based natural healthcare products and services for the entire community.

“The herbal dispensary is unique in this area, and we are ensuring it is well stocked as well as being a wonderful space to visit.

“The new storefront has been freshly renovated to create a warm, welcoming environment that features an extensive range of prescription herbal products and supplements, as well as a hand-picked selection of eco-living and health products that are perfect for Christmas gifts.

“There is also a naturopath clinic attached where people can come along for a consultation in a beautiful relaxed and nurturing space.”

Catherine said people who were unable to make the drive to Byfield for a consultation or to purchase goods would not miss out.

“We are happy to offer phone and video consultations along with a delivery service to the Yeppoon and Emu Park areas,” she said.

“We have a full range of eco-friendly goods that are worth coming out to Byfield to have a look and for those who are unable to do the drive, we also have an online service available.

“In time we hope to expand the service even further making Bushflow Herbals Naturopathic Dispensary a multi-modality space with a variety of workshops and services available.”

Bushflow Herbals is open seven days (excluding public holidays).

Inquiries www.bushflowherbals.com or www.facebook.com/bushflowherbals

Bookings can be made online at www.bushflowherbals.com or by phoning Cat on 0428 271 858.