Bushies spend up at Rockhampton stores during Beef Australia

Mark Bunt at Mark Bunt Menswear has been run off his feet during Beef Australia so far. Jessica Powell

AS BELT buckles, RM boots and Akubras take over Rockhampton, East St business owner Mark Bunt has been here for it all.

The Mark Bunt Menswear owner has dressed the boys at Beef Australia since its inception in 1988, and the 2018 edition is his busiest yet.

"This will be my tenth Beef Australia,” he said as "bushies” filled his store.

Extending their trading hours during Beef Australia to make sure the men are looking trendy, Mark said they are opening just after 7am during the week and from 7.30am this coming Saturday.

"We opened at 7am Tuesday morning and made out first sale at 7.15am,” he said.

Many other Rockhampton businesses are also experiencing a Beef boom in store.

Mark talked The Morning Bulletin through how the men will be beefing up their fashion this coming week.

"The traditional black dinner suit for the gala ball has always remained the go-to for that event,” he said.

"It's one of the most traditional events in the town, and people dress for the occasion.”

He said the introduction of the Hats and Heels cocktail party for young people has been great for them, with many locals and visitors heading in to be styled out head to toe.

"People are funking up their outfits with bow ties and pocket hanks,” he said.

"Nice slim fit jackets have been a big seller for the events.

"Especially in your electric blues, darker blues and some greys.”

Heilbronns Rockhampton have also been preparing for the occasion for the last five months.

Only just managing to find a park among the rigged-up 4WD's, the store was abuzz with activity, and owner Murray Keepkie said they don't expect it to slow down.

"For us it starts prior to the opening of Beef, people have to get their gear to get ready before this week,” he said.

"Hats, boots, jeans, cattle gear. We are selling everything.

"People have told us, 'this is the best store in Rockhampton, we love your prices',” he said.

Also extending their trading hours from the time their doors open, Murray said eager shoppers are flying in and stock is flying off the shelves.

Manager and son Justin said "stock keeps coming in the back door and going out the front.”

"Our busiest days are probably still to come,” he laughed.

In business since he was 15 and a half, Murray said it's something he loves doing and Beef Australia is a great event that brings the town together.

"Rocky is the Beef Capital by far and we want to thank everyone who has been involved in organising this event.”