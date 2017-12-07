Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BUSHkids launches new website

NEW ERA: BUSHkids has launched a new website for their organisation as part of their 81st Annual General Meeting.
NEW ERA: BUSHkids has launched a new website for their organisation as part of their 81st Annual General Meeting. Contributed
Sean Fox
by

ROYAL Queensland Bush Children's Health Scheme - BUSHkids yesterday launched a new website as part of their 81st Annual General Meeting.

Smart Multimedia developed the website while Masthead Creative designed and produced a report for the organisation's Annual General Meeting.

It said in the report that BUSHkids' Early Start Team established NDIS services in the Rockhampton region as of November.

"We look forward to further developing and evolving our operation, meeting the needs of families with young children with developmental delay or disability.”

"In September 2017, BUSHkids was also chosen as a community partner to provide early childhood early intervention services in the Rockhampton, Gladstone, Central Highlands and Banana Shire Local Government Areas.”

The non-Government organisation offers a range of free allied health services to children and families living in rural Queensland.

Their new website can be viewed at www.bushkids.org.au.

Topics:  bushkids earky start team new website

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Expert: The rains are coming CQ, be warned

Expert: The rains are coming CQ, be warned

The system will bring increased rains over the next three months

Menacing dog investigation: RSPCA to work with Rocky council

A snap shot of the video shows the officer mid-swing as he hits a dog with the catch pole.

Animal welfare group steps in after viral video shows dogs being hit

'We love you': Missing coach's wife pleads for public's help

Former Gladstone Port City Power men's coach has been reported missing.

The 45-year-old Boyne Valley man has been reported as missing.

Pauline's postcode lesson for O'Dowd: Will he get message?

Pauline Hanson seems to be getting the message across to Australia Post bosses that Gracemere wants a postcode change.

Hanson move leaves LNP MP to play catch-up

Local Partners