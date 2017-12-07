BUSHkids launches new website

NEW ERA: BUSHkids has launched a new website for their organisation as part of their 81st Annual General Meeting.

ROYAL Queensland Bush Children's Health Scheme - BUSHkids yesterday launched a new website as part of their 81st Annual General Meeting.

Smart Multimedia developed the website while Masthead Creative designed and produced a report for the organisation's Annual General Meeting.

It said in the report that BUSHkids' Early Start Team established NDIS services in the Rockhampton region as of November.

"We look forward to further developing and evolving our operation, meeting the needs of families with young children with developmental delay or disability.”

"In September 2017, BUSHkids was also chosen as a community partner to provide early childhood early intervention services in the Rockhampton, Gladstone, Central Highlands and Banana Shire Local Government Areas.”

The non-Government organisation offers a range of free allied health services to children and families living in rural Queensland.

Their new website can be viewed at www.bushkids.org.au.