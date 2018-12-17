Menu
A young man who drowned at a popular waterway near Townsville yesterday has been identified as Dane Bracey. Picture: Supplied
News

Drowning tragedy: Teen identified, mum tells of pain

by Chris Clarke
17th Dec 2018 10:15 AM
A YOUNG man who drowned at a popular waterway near Townsville yesterday has been identified as Dane Bracey.

The 18-year-old was swimming at Big Crystal Creek with his friends when he was swept away by flowing water and pinned under a log beneath the surface.

District duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the teen had leapt from a spot about 3m above the water into the fast-flowing rapids.

"He went underwater and came back up again," Sen-Sgt Matheson said.

"At this point he yelled 'help, help' but at that stage the friends with him thought he was just playing a joke.

"But he went under again and his girlfriend tried to enter the water which was rapidly flowing with fresh floodwaters from the upper Paluma."

A young man who drowned at a popular waterway near Townsville yesterday has been identified as Dane Bracey. Picture: Supplied
The 18-year-old Bushland Beach man was at Big Crystal Creek with a group of friends when the tragedy occurred. Picture: Supplied
His friends tried frantically to pull him to safety and revive him, but their CPR efforts could not save him.

Mr Bracey's Facebook profile says he is a electronics technician at Ruswin Integrated Security Systems.

 

Friends of Mr Bracey at the scene of the tragedy. Picture: Alix Sweeney
In a heart-breaking post online last night, Mr Bracey's mother, Gail, told of her loss.

"Today a part of my soul and all of my heart has broken into a thousand pieces, I don't know how I'm going to get thru (sic) this," she wrote.

"Our beautiful, kind and wonderful son, Dane Bracey drowned in an accident, swimming at Crystal Creek."

