BUSY: AB Glazing owner Brian Kelly is head down at work after Sunday's freak hail storm caused widespread damage in Rockhampton.
‘Busiest we’ve been repairing windows since Cyclone Marcia’

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
20th Apr 2020 2:46 PM
ROCKHAMPTON glass service business AB Glazing has not been this busy repairing windows since Cyclone Marcia in 2015.

By 2pm on Monday, the Kent St based operation had looked at no less than 50 broken windows following Sunday afternoon’s freak hail storms which swept through Central Queensland.

This piece of hail fell at The Range, Rockhampton.
The storms dumped hail as big as cricket balls on some parts of Rockhampton.

“We’ve seen broken windows today in sheds and also at people’s places,” AB Glazing owner Brian Kelly said.

“And tomorrow we are booked to the max as well.

“We haven’t seen anything like this since Cyclone Marcia.”

