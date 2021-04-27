Business and law students battle for uni scholarships

Business students are hopeful of winning scholarship prizes during an online competition hosted Tuesday evening by CQUniversity.

Its annual School Business Challenge (SBC) is back stronger than ever after being on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Drawing schools from around the state for the first round of competition, the SBC will involve 27 schools participating in three regional competitions: North Queensland, Central Queensland and Wide Bay regions.

All three regional competitions will be held simultaneously on Tuesday from 5pm to 7.30pm, hooking up via video conference.

Eight schools will compete in Rockhampton at the Central Queensland Innovation and Research Precinct (CQIRP) conference facilities (630 Ibis Ave) adjacent to CQUniversity Rockhampton North campus.

Each member of the winning team in round one will receive a $1500 CQUniversity Scholarship, provisional upon their enrolment in the School of Business & Law at CQUniversity. This will apply to university and VET qualifications offered by the school.

In addition, the winning school will receive a perpetual trophy and a cash prize of $500.

Winners of round one from each region will progress to the national final that will be held on Tuesday, 27 July 2021.

Each member of the winning team of the national final will receive an additional $2500 CQUniversity scholarship, provisional upon their enrolment in the School of Business & Law at CQUniversity.

In addition, the winning school will receive a perpetual trophy and $3000 cash prize and the runner-up school will receive a $1500 cash prize.