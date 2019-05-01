Business as usual as excitement mounts for Convention Centre

HELPING HAND: KBSC Greens and maintenance worker Scott Keato at Club Emu Park is happy to see excess equipment donated to another club.

HELPING HAND: KBSC Greens and maintenance worker Scott Keato at Club Emu Park is happy to see excess equipment donated to another club. Trish Bowman

AS EXCITEMENT mounts about the expansion of Keppel Bay Sailing Club to include a 1000 seat Convention Centre, accommodation, retail shops and additional parking in Yeppoon, it's business as usual for the not-for-profit club.

Club CEO Julie Strudwick said business as usual meant nurturing and growing the sport of sailing, assisting other clubs and not-for-profit organisations in the region and generally enhancing any healthy outdoor activity that benefited the health and well-being of residents.

"KBSC currently run multiple venues including Clubhouse, Spinnaker, Krackers Bowls Club and the soon to be reopened Club Emu Park, employing around 120 locals,” Ms Strudwick said.

"We are often mistaken for a major company but what people don't realise is, we are a community non-profit club.

"This means that any profits made must go back into the sport, community or facilities.

"Our number of employees is set to increase further with the construction of the new convention centre both during construction and with more permanent employment when complete.

"Through the patronage of those venues, KBSC gives back to the community with sponsorship, Community Grant Scheme, donations, traineeships, partnerships in local events, local purchases and employment.

"We have a very strong ethos that includes purchasing goods and services locally to assist our local economy and we support other sporting bodies, not-for-profit organisations and offer sponsorship for local events and fundraising ventures.”

Ms Strudwick said annually, KBSC injected $7,200,000 into the local community.

"Each year we spend more than $1,600,000 on local purchases, $150,000 on community contributions, $4,000,000 in wages and $300,000 in sporting contributions throughout the region.

"We are proud to be partners with LSC and Inverness Yeppoon to offer a regular Community Grants Scheme where local community, sporting and not-for-profit groups can apply for up to $5000 in funding.

"With Club Emu Park soon to reopen, we are updating a lot of our equipment at the newly renovated club and have donated all excess serviceable equipment to another Bowls Club in CQ.”