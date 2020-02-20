Business as usual at The Goat with a fresh new space

IT MAY be a bit less giddy but The Goat Cafe and Bar has a new face and name - and it’s here to stay.

The East St cafe and store has recently undergone some renovations in the cafe side along with a rebrand, dropping the Giddy part of the name and sticking to what the locals call it as The Goat.

Managing director Patty Sharvin said they wanted to do a bit of a freshen up and rebrand to “reinvent the wheel”.

“We wanted to give the old customers a change and get some new customers in,” he said.

The renovations focused on the cafe side with a new lick of paint, new art and new uniforms for the staff.

The freshened space features a light green pastel colour which Patty said was influenced by social media.

“We looked on Instagram and Pinterest and there are a couple of cafes down south that do that look,” he said.

“It’s in at the moment.

“The light and breezy feel is what people want to sit down and eat a meal in.”

The newly renovated Giddy Goat cafe

They are also in the midst of fixing up the old function room out the back which is “secret project”.

They also have a new menu which is more on the healthier side.

“We’re keeping the favourites and indulgencies, you can still have the belgium waffles and the burgers, but we have turned it into a healthier menu with our breakfasts,” Patty said.

Having been in the game for a while, Patty said it was integral as a business to keep evolving.

“You always have to, it is part of the industry, everything is always changing, peoples tastes and their habits,” he said.

“You are finding these days everything is a lot healthier.

“Even with the drinks side of things, everyone drinks vodka, lime and soda. Everyone is more conscious of their health these days.”

Part of the rebrand is to bring back the reputation of the cafe as a place for good food.

“We are known as the nightclub but going back a few years, the cafe was the start of it,” Patty said.

In a bid to attract more customers, The Goat will host special events such as its ribs and wings nights, build your own burgers night, $5 steaks and $2 tacos.

“We’re doing a lot more things, trivia nights and supporting Brothers AFL and rugby league and Glenmore Bulls and other sporting clubs,” Patty said.

Speaking about the legal battles the company faced last year with more than $1 million in unpaid tax and super from 2014, when the business was operating under different owners, Patty said it was business as usual.

“This February has been one of the best ones we have had for years. We’re not closing down, we’re here to stay.”