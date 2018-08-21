Business as usual for fire damaged business

Causeway Lake Kiosk owner Juanita Thompson said the only saving grace of the house fire is that no one was hurt.

THE owner of The Causeway Lake Kiosk says the support from the community in the aftermath of the fire that damaged her store and destroyed her neighbours house has been overwhelming.

The fire started early Monday morning, originating in the house next to the store, which was destroyed in the blaze.

Juanita Thompson, owner of the Kiosk, said it has been wonderful to see the support from locals.

Melanie and young Wyatt were just two of the many people who have donated goods to help the young family Trish Bowman

"It means a lot, Mrs Thompson said.

"It's good to know we're in such a good area and a caring area where people actually do get behind other people.”

As for the family next door, Mrs Thompson says they are devastated by the loss but touched by the response from the community.

"I know she's been overwhelmed with the support that they've gotten,” she said.

"Between shock and being overwhelmed, it's certainly been a lot the last two days.”

Nola is helping to collate the donated goods Trish Bowman

Posting on Facebook yesterday, the home owner, Kim Mcrae, said it was a split second decision to get out of the house before it was too late.

"I made the split second heartbreaking decision to grab my kids and get out the front door knowing that the fire had already spread too far,” Mrs Mcrae said.

"We were leaving only with the clothes we had slept in.

Fire crews battle a large fire that ripped through a house at Causeway Lake this morning. Vicky-Joy Jones

"As devastating as it is that we lost all of our possessions, I am glad we left when we did as before we knew it the fire had taken over the whole house.”

Mrs Mcrae said she was blown away by the support her family had received since the fire.

"I cannot express in words how thankful we are for the absolute overwhelming support, generosity and care of everybody,” she said.

The aftermath of Sunday's fire that ravaged Causeway Lake Kiosk at Yeppoon. Shayla Bulloch

"We will be forever grateful.

"Your thoughts and well wishes for us have honestly carried us through yesterday and made it easier to face today.”

After another flare up yesterday morning that was quickly extinguished, Mrs Thompson says she will be working hard to rebuild while maintaining the business as usual.

Juanita Thompson bravely reopened the Causeway Store yesterday in spite damage to the eating area Trish Bowman

"We've lost all our eating area outside so it will affect us a fair bit,” she said.

Mrs Thompson says the work done by fire crews on Monday to put out the fire was fantastic.

"I wasn't here when it started, but it was just after I got here that it started to come into the shop,” she said.

The fire caused serious structural damage to the outdoor eating area of The Causeway Lake Kiosk. Shayla Bulloch ROK200818fire22

"I was a bit hard to just stand there and watch.

"I didn't know whether it was going to survive or not, they [fire crews] arrived shortly after I did and they reckon if they had been there another minute or two they wouldn't have been able to save the shop.

"Everything was so quick, but they did an awesome job once they got here and they were here for the majority of the day keeping an eye on it.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services say the fire is not suspicious and may have originated in the downstairs laundry.

More information should be known tomorrow.

Mrs Thompson and the staff at The Causeway Lake Kiosk are taking donations of items or money to go to the family who's home was destroyed.

Donations are being taken at the Kiosk or The Causeway Lake Caravan Park.