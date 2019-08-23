FULL LIST: Business stars line up for glittering awards

Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce Awards finalists Rod Noendeng from Rod Noendeng Photography, Kath Manby from VM Family Law, Jordan and Julie Ryan from Jet Team Finance, and Charlene Rapa from apaR hair Studio with Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce president Neil Coupland.

A galaxy of the brightest stars in Springfield's business world will shine on Saturday night at the Chamber of Commerce marque business awards gala dinner at Brookwater.

Business leaders and supporters have signed up to dress up in style and enjoy a sumptuous dinner with all the trimmings and music from the Red Tie Band.

The nominees for the awards include a Brookwater lawyer who has just won a major national award, a photographer who puts heart and soul into his wedding shots and a hairdresser who runs a sustainability program.

And then there's Jordan and Julie Ryan, whose growing business Jet Team Finance specialises in saving families big money on purchasing a car.

The Ryans know so many people in Greater Springfield Ms Ryan says they can't go anywhere without being recognised and greeted as the car finance family.

And word is rapidly expanding beyond their Brookwater base, with sales all over Australia.

"We're not even sure how word spread that far, but people like it that we can offer very good service and save them a lot of money," she said.

The Ryans are also generous supporters of charities and community organisations, in particular raising funds for Ronald McDonald House and the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce awards finalists Rod Noendeng from Rod Noendeng Photography, Kath Manby from VM Family Law, Jordan and Julie Ryan from Jet Team Finance and Charlene Rapa from apaR hair Studio with Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce president Neil Coupland.

The couple are also the main sponsors for the Greenbank Raiders under 11 football team.

Another nominee with a generous soul is lawyer Kath Manby, who gives back by frequently offering her expert services pro bono in the field of family law, particularly helping victims of domestic violence.

Ms Manby has just won the prestigious Australian suburban regional lawyer of the year award in the national Lawyer's Weekly Awards.

Ms Manby also helps train lawyers in the field of family violence law and helps them recognise when a client may be in real danger in their home.

Springfield-based photographer Rod Noendeng, 58, switched into photography from a career in quality management and operations in a bottle cap factory.

"I went full-time into photography in 2016 and I specialise in weddings, business events and portraits," he said.

"I guess my favourite photo is one I took at a wedding, it's a simple shot of the couple in the middle of a winery driveway that just captures a moment, it's intimate, the weather was nice, it's what you want in a wedding photo."

Another of the hopeful finalists is Augustine Heights salon owner Charlene Rapa who says her commitment to vegan hair products and sustainability is a big winner with her clients.

"We recycle almost everything from chemicals and plastics to haircut clippings," Ms Rapa said.

She said it wasn't just a matter of opinion, blonde was definitely the favourite hair colour in Springfield - and this weekend they were also sure to be having more fun.

The Marque Business Awards will be held at Brookwater Golf and Country Club on Saturday, (August 24).

Here is a full list of the sponsors and finalists

Professional Services Finalists (Sponsored by Charis Mullen MP):

Rod Noendeng Photography

Countrywide Driving School

McNamara Law

Trade Services Finalists (Sponsored by Llewellyn Motors):

Q Plumb and Gas

Aquashield Bathrooms

apaR Hair Studio

Members Choice Finalists (Sponsored by Walker Pender Lawyers):

Orion Family Physio

Greater Springfield Veterinary

VM Family Law

Best Customer Service Finalists (Sponsored by Quest Apartment Hotels - Springfield Central):

Aquashield Bathrooms

Greater Springfield Veterinary

Jet Team Finance

Outstanding Small Business Finalists (Sponsored by Bendigo Bank Springfield):

Grosskopf Consulting

Two Butchers

The Studio of Performing Arts

Business Person of the Year Finalists (Sponsored by TAFE Queensland):

apaR Hair Studio - Charlene Rapa

VM Family Law - Kath Manby

Grosskopf Consulting - Danielle Butcher

Business of the Year Finalists (Sponsored By Springfield City Group)