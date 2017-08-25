27°
Business Awards showcase the region's best

25th Aug 2017 10:07 AM
Capricornia Business Awards 2016 Best Marketing and Branding winners Artisian Gluten Free Bakery (left) Simone Lawrie and (far right) Keely Roberts presented by David Richardson from Capricornia Newspapers/ The Morning Bulletin.
Capricornia Business Awards 2016 Best Marketing and Branding winners Artisian Gluten Free Bakery (left) Simone Lawrie and (far right) Keely Roberts presented by David Richardson from Capricornia Newspapers/ The Morning Bulletin.

VOTING is now open in this year's Capricornia Business Awards.

Returning even bigger and better this year, the awards showcase outstanding performances from businesses across the Capricornia region across a wide suite of key categories.

A new format has been introduced this year for the very popular People's Choice category where people are asked to nominate businesses from today to September 8.

Capricornia Business Awards 2016 winners, sponsors and presenters.
Capricornia Business Awards 2016 winners, sponsors and presenters.

Those with four or more nominations then move into a second round of voting from September 18 to 29. This year's awards also feature several new categories, including:

  • Best Tourism, Arts & Culture;
  • Best Micro Business;
  • Best Community Support; and
  • Best National/International Export of Local Products and Services.

Last year thousands of nominations were received.

The awards are jointly supported by the Rockhampton Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council, Capricorn Enterprise, Capricornia Chamber of Commerce and Capricornia Newspapers Pty Ltd.

This year's winners will be judged by a panel of neutral, yet industry-related specialists from outside the Capricornia region based on strict criteria and awarding of scores.

Winners will be unveiled on Friday, November 3 at the Rockhampton Leagues Club. To vote go to www.capricorniabusinessawards.com.au.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

