Business beefs-up amid virus panic buying

Ladbrooks Butchery is benefiting from the panic buying craze brought on by coronavirus.

WHILE Woolworths struggles to keep enough items on the shelves, Roma's butchers are doing a roaring trade.

Ladbrooks Butchery owner George Ladbrook has estimated sales are up 50 per cent, as the COVID-10 pandemic throws the world into chaos and panic buying.

Mr Ladbrook said panic buying had been welcomed at his butchery, noticing a spike in sales since last Friday.

"Mince, steaks and sausages seem to be the most popular products at the moment," he said.

"While I don't know the exact figures off the top of my head, I know the turnovers are up about 50 per cent.

"People don't want to go in to Woolies, and I know they've been running out of some meat products.

"I've always got plenty here, there's no chance of me running out."

Mr Ladbrook said if people were concerned, there were plenty of freezable options in his shop.

Over the last few years, small businesses have battled with the ongoing effects of drought.

Mr Ladbrook said the current panic-buying craze, which the Prime Minister has said is not necessary, was good for his business.

"Over the years we have battled against the bigger supermarkets - I think this is good for us small businesses at the moment," he said.

"People in our region always get out and support small businesses where they can, like they're doing now.

"It wouldn't be good if we got some infections (of novel coronavirus) out here, but we'll keep an eye on things.

"Keep coming in to get some great meat in the meantime.

"We'll be working harder and faster to make sure you can get what you need."