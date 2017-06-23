Business boss details hidden 'scourge' crippling Rocky's economy

ONE of Rockhampton's leading business figures has detailed the hidden problem crippling the region's flat economy.

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser said underemployment was "the scourge that is having one of the largest contributions in the poor state of our local economy”.

Mr Fraser called for immediate action.

"It's about time someone in the State and Federal governments authorised a study on this issue and with a view to addressing this appalling state of affairs, immediately,” Mr Fraser said.

He said the level of underemployment often went unreported across our region.

Mr Fraser said underemployment was defined as "the condition in which people in a labour force are employed at less than full-time or regular jobs”.

"The definition also has a second component, in that it reflects people in the labour force that are at jobs inadequate with respect to their training or economic needs,” he said.

"To report on this across our region would give a much more precise view of exactly how our local economy is actually faring.

"What it means is less money in our economy and an economy that can wind down progressively without there being any significant impact on the unemployment rate.”

He illustrated the phenomenon.

"Think about all the examples of the mining sector pushing towards the casualisation of their workforce over recent years,” Mr Fraser said.

"Similarly, most recently, Aurizon not only announced the closure of its Rockhampton workshop but also their proposed changes in Queensland operations to meet customer needs.

"These are just two examples of workers who traditionally would have enjoyed a degree of certainty in their lives because they could expect a fulltime wage, but whom now face the uncertainty of what happens when their employer does not have enough business for them.

"Of course, historically, if there was extra work, these employees could also benefit by putting their hand up for overtime at desirable penalty rates.

"This is a phenomenon at the 'big end of town'. But what about the corner store?

"Whilst these types of smaller owner operators may never have had the capacity to have full time staff, the number of hours available for their part time and casual employees have no doubt been decreasing over time.

"Many businesses, big or small now look to employ staff on part-time basis, rather than full-time, only because it gives them, the employer, capacity to reduce hours (typically with a 28-day notice period).

"All of these instances are reflected in many people whom would be classified as 'employed' simply not receiving the same amount of money on a weekly basis.”