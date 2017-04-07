29°
Business boss: 'Flood levee a no-brainer'

7th Apr 2017 8:09 AM
SUNRISE'S Karl Stefanovic and the president of the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce, Peter Fraser have two things in common.

They're both from Rockhampton and they both believe a South Rockhampton levee bank is a "no-brainer”.

Mr Fraser was the first one out of the blocks to restart the levee conversation this week saying "absolutely, we need to have this.”

"It's not just economic reasons, though governments and communities have spent far too much money on clean-ups,” he said.

"Businesses are hedging their bets on whether to relocate simply because we've had floods in 2008, 2011, 2013 and now in 2017.

"From a business perspective, why would you consider wanting to locate or relocate to Rockhampton?

"If we're aiming to be a 'smart city' then the first step is to ensure our businesses and residents are not being inundated every two years.

Mr Frazer said it was absolute insanity that residents in postcode 4701 were paying monstrous insurance premiums when they weren't even located in a flood zone.

"This needs to happen now. We need this to get under way this year,” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricornia chamber of commerce peter fraser rockhampton flood 2017 rockhampton flood levee

