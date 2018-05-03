Business calls for community action as another store shuts

Julie Hopkins from Define Home Style which is closing its doors shortly.

"CLOSING DOWN”

Sadly this is a sign small business owners across Central Queensland are becoming all too familiar with.

After seven years in business, Define Home Style in the Redhill Homemaker Centre is joining the list of Rockhampton businesses shutting their doors.

Filled with luscious furnishings and accessories, Define Home Style owner Julie Hopkins said it was the place to find the perfect gift for friends and for yourself.

"I don't know where people will go now,” she said.

"We offered something unique, and with Australian Country Living closing their doors also, it's only the big guys left in town.”

Julie attributed her eye for style to her mother's creativity.

"I went into nursing first, but it was too straight down the line,” she said.

"I had a love of design, so pursued that.

"I love putting home furnishings all together to make a nice living space.”

L-R Kath Tapsell, Julie Hopkins and Lesley Johnson from Define Home Style which is closing its doors soon. Chris Ison ROK020518cdefine2

It's not the first time Julie has had to pull the doors closed; she previously owned Define franchises in Yeppoon and Biloela.

"Due to the lack of public support, they both closed,” she said.

"At the Rockhampton store I have gone from eleven staff down to five.”

Julie said independently owned, small businesses were struggling due to lack of local support and competition with multi-national retailers.

"Rockhampton is a busy town. There's a lot of new buildings going in, but we just aren't supporting local businesses,” she said

"For us, overheads were the problem. We had a warehouse, so got rid of it. Our rent was brought down, we cut down on other overheads.

"But doing all of this still wasn't enough. Staying in business for me just isn't viable.”

As a small business owner, Julie said it is too hard to compete with the "big guys”, and sadly, the town is paying for it.

"The money is goes out of the town if you buy with the bulk buying people,” she said.

"I live locally, I reinvest my money locally. I work long hours in all aspect of the business to keep it afloat, but now I am just tired.

"I travelled to the trade fairs in Melbourne and Sydney so I was in touch with current styles. I have over 70 suppliers. What else can I do?”

Using the time now to "take a break”, Julie hopes her joining the hoards of other business closing down is a call to action for locals to start shopping locally.

"You need to shop locally to look after small business,” she said.

"If not, competition is taken away and the big guys don't care about the smaller community.”