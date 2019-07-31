BUSINESS CHALLENGE: Find out where our top CQ schools placed

TOP FIVE: Curtis Freeman, Grace Taskis, Reginald Oughton and Bree Sauer from Emerald Christian College.

TWO teams from Central Queensland clawed their way to the top in Tuesday night's Schools Business Challenge national final.

Hosted by CQUniversity, teams were challenged to correctly answer 10 questions on four topics: accounting, management and business, economics and law, and current affairs/general knowledge.

Out of 32 competing schools from across the nation, Emerald Christian College and Heights College placed in the top five, with Townsville Grammar School coming out on top.

Bree Sauer, Reginald Oughton, Grace Taskis and Curtis Freeman represented Emerald Christian College in the final, with Curtis saying the team did better than expected.

"We went in there and worked well together as a team,” he said.

"We had been studying the topics of some of the questions at school.

"However other questions were more difficult, such as names for people in parliament. We weren't expecting those questions.

"It was an interesting experience.”

The 17-year-old said having the team go forward to the national finals was one of the best parts of the experience.

"Testing our general knowledge as a team in those areas was also really cool. We learnt quite a bit,” he said.

Graduating this year, Curtis said he took part because he wanted to not only represent his school but also the region.

"We knew not a lot of schools were putting a team forward,” he said.

"Business opens up a lot of career pathways and employment opportunities.

"Hopefully we have a lot of upcoming kids who would like to compete in the years to come.”

He said the school was putting the $500 won in Round 1 towards a business venture and donating 10per cent to charity.

Emerald Christian College teacher Janine du Plessis said she was proud of how well the team competed.

"I think they did a great job, especially to make it to the top five,” she said.

"I am very proud of them, they did very well.”