Business coach pours blood, sweat and tears into new project

TROUBLESHOOTER: Steve Grant and Matthew Doyle develop a business checklist for struggling small businesses in the region.

STEVE Grant poured 12 months and hundreds of hours into his latest project aimed to pull struggling small businesses from decline.

The Rockhampton man has devised the 60 Plus business checklist which covers how to improve eight different areas of business operations; strategic, marketing, sales, service, human resources, finance, information and technology and administration.

What's the catch, you ask?

It costs $33 for a full year, which Steve calculated to be 63 cents a week which helps business owners with research on how to improve efficiency and productivity.

The program is essentially targeted at those businesses who've found themselves to be time poor or have found a lack of time and money to better their core structure.

Where did this idea come from?

Well Steve has always been passionate about helping others through problem solving and wanting to fulfil their desires.

He understands business owners and managers have dreams and goals of success, enjoyment, less stress and frustration with more profit and less effort.

The 60 Plus checklist was launched last month with the help of Matthew Doyle from Business in Bright Socks who developed the back-end of the the program.

But it doesn't end there.

In the next few months, Steve aims to develop more checklists for service and sales, aspects he felt needed to be focussed.

During his career, the 65 year old worked his way up the corporate ladder within insurance company, GIO Australia where he ultimately became state manager and the company's troubleshooter.

After 25 years with the organisation, he slipped into retirement - one role he wasn't ready for.

So three years ago, he founded iHelp Business Coaching, and has since provided a helping hand to businesses across the Rockhampton region.

Visit checklists.ihelpbusiness.com.au if you are interested to adopt the 60 Plus business checklist.