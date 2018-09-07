Business experts see bright future for CQ medical industry

ATTRACTING, recruiting and retaining medical staff in Central Queensland was on the discussion table for industry experts in a bid to future proof the region's medical path.

Over two days, 60 medical experts including professors and board presidents visited Rockhampton to discuss the next steps in attracting medical staff.

Chief executive for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, Steve Williamson ,said the boardroom of experts made up a new initiative, Central Queensland Clinical Senate.

"There are challenges across regional Queensland in attracting medical professionals and we recognise that and want to do something,” he said.

"We don't have all the answers but it's an exciting start.”

Mr Williamson said developing a regional research centre focusing on issues exclusive to Central Queensland was part of the solution.

Topics such as lung disease, smoking rates and helping retain rural services in small communities would be a research priority.

"We are just scratching the surface,” he said.

"We want to see research we can quickly translate into our communities.”

Rural Health Commissioner, Emeritus Professor Paul Worley, was a part of the conversation saying CQ was a "barometer” for the rest of the nation.

Prof Worley supported the research facility saying his role was to provide advice to the government on the way forward for rural health around the nation.

"It's a place I sense wants to leapfrog from being an area where people question whether they want to come, into a place where people compete to come,” he said.

"I am supporting the development of a research base that attracts the brightest and best here.”

Universities around the state also supported the growth of regional health staff in Central Queensland with Mr Williamson saying he was excited about the prospects.

"Part of the solution would be more training in regional Queensland,” he said.

"People study down south and when you have training down there, roots go down and it's hard to wrench out.

"Let's give people a taste of what it's like to live and work regionally.”

CQUniversity's push for a regional medical school was also another huge factor in securing not only local health staff, but more teachers, lecturers and students.

"The potential would be transformational,” he said.

"It would really help us address some of the challenges and encourages doctors to put roots down in CQ.”