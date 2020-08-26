Menu
Yeppoon Coles staff farewell Colin Stephens and Beverley Smalley after a combined 65 years in the store
Local Faces

Business farewells power duo after combined 65 years service

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
26th Aug 2020 12:52 PM
THE national average for time spent in a job is around three years, but Colin Stephens and Beverley Smalley have bucked that trend by celebrating a collective 65 years of service at Coles in Yeppoon before embarking on a well-deserved retirement this month.

Starting at Coles in 1976 — nearly four-and-a-half decades ago — Beverley Smalley has worked across most areas of the supermarket, and recalls the time when working on the checkout meant having to manually calculate each customer’s total bill and change.

Fast-forward to 2020, and the satisfaction of putting a smile on shoppers’ faces is still front-of-mind for the service superstar.

“A highlight of my career has been getting to chat with shoppers over the years to make sure their experience is always positive and also getting the chance to represent Coles in the Yeppoon Employee of the Year awards,” she said.

With an impressive 21 years under his belt also working at Coles Yeppoon, Colin Stephens has made a name for himself among local shoppers for his passion for produce.

“Over my two decades with Coles, it’s been fantastic engaging with the community, helping to support initiatives such as the Sustainability program, which enables our team to donate any unsold fruit and veg to local Yeppoon charities through SecondBite,” he said.

“I’ve also especially loved the customer contact that’s involved with tending to the produce department, and it’s been a pleasure getting to know the local shoppers and become immersed in the community.”

Much like Colin, Beverley believes the secret to her success at Coles has been to maintain a happy and positive attitude and adapt to change, which according to her more than 40-year track record, has worked a charm.

“I would like to say thank you to all the customers I have served and known over the years, and as I step into this next stage of life, I wish all the lovely Yeppoon shoppers nothing but happiness and health.”

To celebrate the long-serving team members’ retirement, the team at Coles Yeppoon hosted a morning tea with cake and speeches to reflect on Beverley and Colin’s prosperous careers.

coles yeppoon customer service retirement
