Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Vet Centre QLD's Vince Carige at Beef Australia 2021.
Vet Centre QLD's Vince Carige at Beef Australia 2021.
Education

Business fills the gap after pastoral college closures

Vanessa Jarrett
20th May 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Beef Australia is the place where many business deals are made with a handshake, investor relationships are brokered, and new clientele and customer bases are created.

Among those networking was Vince Carige who is the managing director and founder of Vet Centre QLD, a vocational educational training centre.

Vet Centre QLD has filled the gap of the closures of the agricultural and pastoral colleges which have now closed across the country.

“We do a lot of the short courses that are in agriculture like chainsaw, chemical, biosecurity,” Mr Carige said.

It has a strong focus on workplace health and safety, which Mr Carige said was “virtually non-existent” in the pastoral industry.

“What we are trying to do is get the pastoral industry to where all of the other industries are in Australia, civil, construction, mining, resources,” he said.

“Making them aware of their workplace health and safety compliance that they must keep up with.”

There is a gap particularly in Central Queensland as the Emerald and Longreach colleges closed in 2019.

“We see a massive market right up and down Queensland but we also see in Central Queensland and the Central Highlands there is a big opportunity,” Mr Carige said.

Mr Carige has just returned from Western Australia where he launched the inaugural Aboriginal Pastoral Academy, in partnership with Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, the Dyslexia-SPELD Foundation and the Kimberley Agricultural and Pastoral Company.

Vet Centre QLD is in the process of setting up a training centre out of Gympie with a goal have satellites up and down the coast.

On the ground at Beef talking to the those in the industry, Mr Carige was looking for partners they can work alongside.

“People who want more staff, those venues that we can open up sites or centres we can work alongside other people,” he said.

“We need our pastoral industry to put their hands in their pockets and pay for some good training, if they want good staff, they have to pay for it.

“We need to get behind places like ours and the training, because we train properly, we aren’t a fly by the night type operation, we have been around forever.

“What we are interested in is training properly, training on job, training on country.”

Visit Vet Centre QLD’s website here.

agriculture agriculture industry beef australia beef australia 2021 cq agriculture longreach pastoral college tmbrural
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Humbled’: CQ rugby stalwart’s incredible milestone

        Premium Content ‘Humbled’: CQ rugby stalwart’s incredible milestone

        Rugby Union Milestone man Brett Shackleton reveals the fondest memory of his incredible...

        Youngsters can try hand at league at free clinic

        Premium Content Youngsters can try hand at league at free clinic

        Rugby League Good opportunity for players new to the game or those wanting to develop their...

        Bank data reveals huge spending increase during Beef 2021

        Premium Content Bank data reveals huge spending increase during Beef 2021

        Business Spending on hotels and accommodation was up by 180 per cent and entertainment...