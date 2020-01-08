Business fires back at solar panel critics

GEM Energy snapped this aerial view of the 519KW roof-mounted solar system, mounted on the Dobinsons Springs and Suspesion Rockhampton warehouse.

DOBINSONS Spring and Suspension has refuted false claims made by an anonymous naysayer who slammed the Rockhampton-based business for not having solar panels on its roof.

It appeared the anonymous texter had not done their homework, as the business installed more than $1 million worth of panels in 2016.

The anonymous reader wrote in to The Morning Bulletin (Dec. 17), asking “why the company won’t help the environment by having some solar panels put on their roof”.

“It would save them money in the long run and it would set a good example to other businesses,” the anonymous text to TMB read.

“And how can having more privately run electricity providers save money.

“It usually costs more in the long run going by other states who have gone that way.

“And comparing the costs of electricity to China is laughable when our living standards and wages are miles better than theirs.”

In 2016, the family-run business, run by Nick, Glen and Keith Dobinson, was fed up with the rising cost of electricity prices and made the choice to go solar - a move that would then provide a third of their power.

The Dobinsons were outraged with the “savage” 13.2 per cent jump in the cost of electricity to run their business which saw a 247 per cent and 269 per cent electricity price hike on their tariffs over the past decade.

The figures were outlined in the Queensland Competition Authority.

“Dobinsons Spring and Suspension has currently over 2000 solar panels which were installed by a local (Rockhampton) company and also plan to install another 1000 to 1500 mid 2020,” A Dobinsons spokesperson clapped back.

“Regarding your mention of being laughable comparing electricity pricing between China and Australia, Dobinsons export their (Rockhampton) manufactured springs and other products to approximately 50 countries around the world.

“Have to be globally competitive against China and other countries in order to keep jobs in (Rockhampton).

“Having clean coal and gas at our door step in CQ, if electricity was cheap, more manufacturers from all around the world could be based in Qld with a competitive edge. Thank you for your interest in our business.”