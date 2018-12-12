Business hopes to open doors before Christmas after fire

NAIL PAIN: Kamie Nguyen and Tin Pham out the front of their Allenstown nail salon that was burnt in an electrical fire last month.

KAMIE Nguyen and Tin Pham have had to spend $70,000 of their own money after their nail salon burnt down in a fire last month.

The fire broke out in their Allenstown Square store on November 15 - believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Allenstown Square just past 8pm to reports smoke was billowing from a shop in the centre.

Four fire crews attended the scene to find the fire in a nail bar, Top Nail Allenstown.

Thankfully, there were no customers or staff in the shop at the time.

The owners of Top Nail Allenstown issued an apology to customers on its Facebook page saying the popular store would be closed until further notice.

"No one was hurt... we were very lucky," Ms Nguyen said.

The shop had only closed less than an hour before so they escaped in the nick of time.

While there was not much damage to the store itself, the husband and wife business owners have had to spend around $70,000 on new massage and pedicure chairs and nail tables.

All of the equipment in the shop was ruined by water damage from when the fireys fought the fire and.

With all of this cleared out, they hope to start putting in new equipment this week.

The builders are just waiting on the new door and it is expected this could be take about 10 days.

The couple are crossing their fingers they can re-open before Christmas.

TOP NAIL ALLENSTOWN:

Allenstown Square, near CQ Doctors

Open 9am to 5.30 Monday to Saturday, 7pm Thursdays

Phone 4921 2071

Find them on Facebook

Next month will mark five years of business for the couple.

They both moved to Rockhampton about 12 years ago from Vietnam and used to work at the meatworks.

This is the first time something of this nature has happened to them and hopefully it will be the last.

"I was very upset, for the first couple of weeks, I couldn't sleep... I was very stressed.... it was a terrible time," Ms Nguyen said.

They thanked their customers for being so helpful and caring during their ordeal.

"They all send texts asking me when we are opening back up and if we are okay," Ms Nguyen said.

And they aren't worried about losing them either.

"I know that all my loyal customers will keep coming back because they have for five years," Ms Nguyen said.