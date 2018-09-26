Business initiative keeping young people working in CQ

ANY university graduate will be able to talk about the struggle of finding work in their field.

But a local business is helping young lawyers gain practical experience while studying and giving them a foot in the door of a challenging industry.

Ashlee Barnett graduated from Rockhampton High School last year and, at the urging of her legal studies teacher Trudy Crow, found work with Phelan Family Law.

The administration role has allowed Ashlee to get an insight into the industry ahead of starting university externally with QUT.

It's not the first time Ms Crow has helped aspiring young lawyers find a place in the industry.

Phelan Family Law associate Lauren Gabriel also got her start in the sector through work experience at another local law firm arranged by Ms Crow during her final year at Rockhampton High School and was subsequently offered a job there.

"I started the week after Schoolies, before I'd even got my OP or been accepted into law school,” she said.

"I couldn't really afford to move to Brisbane and study, and we didn't have a law degree in Rocky.”

Although studying externally was a challenge, Lauren said there were several people working at her firm who were also studying and could provide support.

Working at a firm meant she also had a network of experienced industry professionals who could offer practical advice.

"The biggest thing was, I had a job,” she said.

"There were so many people who did the law degree and then couldn't get jobs at the end of it. I didn't have to worry about that.”

Ashlee is keen to make the most of those same opportunities in her new role with Phelan Family Law.

Rockhampton High School head of senior schooling Ms Crow has helped several students get similar positions.

"They (law firm partners) were just blown away by how amazing these kids are,” she said.

"We want young people to go into professions like this and do well for themselves.”

