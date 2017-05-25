Business is wood firing up for miner turned chef

WHEN Brett Milburn told his mates at the mines he was packing it in to start his own mobile wood-fired pizza business, they thought he was mad.

But the lure of being close to his young family and chasing a dream to run his own business was irresistible.

"I had a dream for years, I've always had a passion for food and a couple of years ago I wanted to do a mobile wood-fired pizza truck,” Brett said.

"I always liked pizza, it's something different because of the many flavours you can get by changing a few simple things.”

He was also attracted to pizza's social aspect - how it brings people of all ages together to share a slice.

"I'd been in the mines for 19 years and just sick of living away from family and doing the night shifts and driving home after, absolutely fatigued,” Brett said.

"This is what I need to do right, time will only tell if it turns out to be right. It's not about money, it's about ticking the right boxes and for me that's my family, they're number one. You only get one family.”

Brett, 38, took three months long service leave at the end of last year to get it up and running and in February, he went full time.

"It was pretty scary, I've never been in business before,” he said.

"I didn't want the excuse of never knowing. I really wanted to pour myself into this business and I wanted to give it a red hot go.”

Brett said extra staff were hired to keep up with demand and although it is really hard work, he's really enjoying it and is delighted with the positive feedback he's received from customers.

Brett used the mobility of his business to his advantage visiting private functions, holiday villages and events like the Luna markets, Eat Street, Relay for Life, Taste the World and What's Your Beef as part of Wholly Cow month.

He confessed at times when he sees the lines of people stretching out at bigger events, he has wished for a bigger oven and more fridge space to store his locally sourced pizza toppings.

Obtaining fresh ingredients and supporting local businesses is very important for Brett, who sources pineapples from Yeppoon and visits Richo's Quality Meats for ham, sausages and chicken.

Giving back to the community is also a priority and when he saw Rockhampton Regional Council were seeking contributions for Homeless Connect he jumped on board to donate his services, products and time.

"I just don't like seeing people less fortunate, he said.

"It just tugs on the heart strings. No one chooses to be homeless, it's just a bit of good luck or or bad luck that gets people through life.”

You can find Woodfired Pizza 600 setting up in the afternoons on the roadside around town, on Wednesday at Ultratune on Gladstone Rd, Thursday on Moores Creek Rd, and on Fridays at Pawkids on Richardson Rd.