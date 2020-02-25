Business lands major contract for quarries across Queensland

H-E PARTS has secured a three-year contract with Boral for site services across all Boral quarries throughout Queensland.

This agreement specifies services including but not limited to, crusher repairs and maintenance, routine plant and machinery repair and maintenance activities, plant and machinery breakdowns, plant shutdown work, installations, repairs and improvements or modifications as required.

One of Boral's tender requirements was for a supplier with proven ability when adhering to their safety procedures while conducting high risk activities on site.

H-E Parts employs mineral processing specialists with ­extensive field experience and crushing knowledge to support their customers while on site.

Gordon Fogwill, H-E Parts vice president Global Crushing Solutions said the partnership would enable Boral to realise cost savings through a ­specialised service solution being provided. "This will subsequently provide increased plant efficiencies and reduced downtime across mineral processing equipment on Boral sites, due to the expertise that H-E Parts supply," he said.