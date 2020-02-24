Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
H-E Parts signs three-year contract with Boral in Queensland
H-E Parts signs three-year contract with Boral in Queensland
Business

Business lands major contral for quarries across Queensland

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
24th Feb 2020 6:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

H-E PARTS has secured a three-year contract with Boral for site services across all Boral quarries throughout Queensland.

This agreement specifies services including but not limited to, crusher repairs and maintenance, routine plant and machinery repair and maintenance activities, plant and machinery breakdowns, plant shutdown work, installations, repairs and improvements or modifications as required.

One of Boral’s tender requirements was for a supplier with proven ability when adhering to their safety procedures while conducting high risk activities on site.

H-E Parts employs mineral processing specialists with ­extensive field experience and crushing knowledge to support their customers while on site.

Gordon Fogwill, H-E Parts vice president Global Crushing Solutions said the partnership would enable Boral to realise cost savings through a ­specialised service solution being provided. “This will subsequently provide increased plant efficiencies and reduced downtime across mineral processing equipment on Boral sites, due to the expertise that H-E Parts supply,” he said.

mining industry tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $3.5m drug raid: Identity of third man revealed in court

        premium_icon $3.5m drug raid: Identity of third man revealed in court

        Crime A THIRD person of four arrested after drug raids which allegedly located $3.5 million of methamphetamines last week has appeared in court.

        Serious injuries: Man hit by car on Hwy airlifted

        premium_icon Serious injuries: Man hit by car on Hwy airlifted

        News Man to be airlifted after serious crash

        Multiple sharks sighted at popular CQ beach

        premium_icon Multiple sharks sighted at popular CQ beach

        Breaking Multiple large sharks have been spotted at a popular CQ beach, only weeks after the...

        Peter loves a painted parrot

        premium_icon Peter loves a painted parrot

        News The Rockhampton sales are the perfect place to get your kids into keeping and...