Business leader Wagner's success story to inspire CQ locals

ROCKHAMPTON VISIT: Wagners Holding Company chairman Denis Wagner inspired Rockhampton's business community as the key note speaker of the recent RING luncheon. Leighton Smith

THOSE who have made it to the top of the business world like Denis Wagner often have useful advice to impart upon those aspiring to also reach those heady heights.

Toowoomba-based Mr Wagner is chairman of the successful Australian Stock Exchange listed Wagners Holding Company and runs the city's Wellcamp Airport. He had plenty of knowledge to impart during his visit to Rockhampton last week.

Mr Wagner delivered a keynote speech to a jam-packed audience of the Rockhampton Innovative Networking Group, telling the Wagner success story, urging the city's business leaders to spread their wings and create opportunities on a global scale.

Starting out with a single concrete batching plant 30 years ago, Mr Wagner and his brothers have diversified their business to the point where they now have a presence in seven countries and employ 700 workers.

Mr Wagner said they took the initiative to build an airport themselves when they were unable to attract businesses to their business park in Toowoomba due to a lack of air connectivity.

Wellcamp Airport was finished in 2014 and now hosts 80 passenger flights weekly along with an international freight service

"You can run an international business from a large regional city, and I think we've proven that in running and developing Wagners in Toowoomba,” he said.

"We work all around the globe. We have operations in the USA, New Zealand, people in the UK, UAE.

"We sell our products, manufactured in Toowoomba, into every state in Australia. We build road bridges in Toowoomba and install them in America. We build electrical infrastructure and install them in Asia.”

Denis Wagner, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for State Development arrive to announce Wellcamp as the first location for the Qantas Pilot Training Academy. Tobi Loftus

Mr Wagner said there was absolutely no reason why Rockhampton's airport couldn't connect the city with the rest of the world.

"We don't see other airports as competition, we see other airports as places we can connect and do business with,” he said.

"It would be good, in the fullness of time, to see a direct flight between Rocky and Toowoomba.”

Whether it was between families, businesses or with government, he said if you work co-operatively together, you can achieve some challenging goals. There should be no boundaries,” he said.

"Everything's still got to make commercial sense, it's got be the right thing to do by the local community and the environment.”

Mr Wagner said he'd like to see business people and companies with bold vision who were prepared to go out there and do something.

He called on all levels of government to do their best to support their aspirations.

"If I could offer two pieces of advice; firstly, you need to work hard and if you don't work hard you will not achieve.

"Secondly, you need to protect and value your reputation. If you do the right thing by people they will respect that and you will always be successful.”