Business loses 5000 customers to Coast car park woes

IN THE three months since construction started on Yeppoon's foreshore, the Keppel Bay Sailing Club has had 5000 less people through the doors than the same time last year.

It's a tangible measure of the impact lack of available parking is having on the town's businesses.

General manager of Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Julie Strugwick, said the club had reduced trading hours in response to declining business.

Although things have improved since Appleton Dr re-opened, parking remains a major concern for the business.

The issue was brough to the Livingstone Shire Council table on Tuesday, when Councillor Glenda Mather put forward a Notice of Motion requesting priority attention be given to updating the community on an action plan and strategy.

That motion was supported by councillors.

Ms Strugwick said there was a "significant impact” during road closures, but it still remained difficult for customers to get parks.

"There's just not significant parking in place anywhere on the beach front,” she said.

"I know there's the multi-storey car park but I guess one of the big issues is now Kraken is operating again now it's the warmer months, parking has become even more difficult.”

Club staff are instructed to park on the business' vacant land, but Ms Strugwick said restricted parking could also reduce the number of other workers parking around the town and encourage them to use the multi-level car park.

"We know that we're going to have to put significant investment into developing our own car park, but that won't help the rest of the town,” she said.

"We operate two large businesses on the foreshore and by the time you get other large businesses and Kraken and soon to be the lagoon, parking is going to be a premium.

"I'm sure these things are going to bring people to town ... but it's certainly a major concern for any business.”