Business makes huge deal to pump $50K into Yeppoon school

Melanie Plane
| 21st Jun 2017 12:49 PM
HUGE DONATION: First XIII team members Jackson Phillips, Cooper Corcoran, Jeremiah Naawi, Troy Richardson and coach Terry Hansen accept the new JRT-sponsored jerseys from JRT Groups Jason Thomasson at the College.
HUGE DONATION: First XIII team members Jackson Phillips, Cooper Corcoran, Jeremiah Naawi, Troy Richardson and coach Terry Hansen accept the new JRT-sponsored jerseys from JRT Groups Jason Thomasson at the College. Contributed

STUDENTS at St Brendan's College are set to benefit from a huge $50,000 sponsorship deal.

In an extremely generous move, civil construction company JRT Group have pledged $50K to the Capricorn Coast school over five years.

The deal will include $25,000 to support rugby league and another $25,000 for capital works to enhance facilities at the all-boys College.

St Brendan's College Director of Sport Dallas Williams and First XIII Coach Terry Hansen welcomed the bumper funding and thanked Jason Thomasson from JRT for his significant support.

The College accepted new JRT-sponsored First XIII jerseys just in time for the school's annual trip to participate in the largest rugby league event on the schoolboy calendar, the Confraternity Shield in Brisbane from June 25-30.

St Brendan's College will for the 16th year in a row have a First XIII team run onto the field under the direction of renowned rugby league coach Terry Hansen.

With an impressive record of eight wins and four second placings in the competition behind him, coach Hansen's 2017 squad has a strong history heading into the contest.

Mr Hansen said there was a lot of pride in the St Brendan's College jersey.

"My expectations of the boys every year are that you're not always going to win, but you must give yourself every opportunity to,” Mr Hansen said.

"I expect the boys to give it their absolute best. Rugby league is a passion of mine; and I have a long history with St Brendan's College - I went to school here, my brothers went to school here, and so did my son.

"I started working at the College as a boarding supervisor in 1998 after coaching the U16 St Brendan's College team to a national win in the Coca Cola Cup in 1995, and a Queensland title for two years in a row.”

Mr Williams praised Mr Hansen, crediting the College's successful history in rugby league to his guidance and dedication.

"Preparation and work ethic is Terry's ultimate priority - his motto 'Fail to Prepare, Prepare to Fail' is one that can be applied not only to football but many aspects of the boys' lives at school and into the future,: Mr Williams said.

"St Brendan's College First XIII will head into the Confraternity Shield with the attitude of 'giving it their best shot' up against strong contenders Ignatius Park, St Mary's Toowoomba, Padua and of course local Rockhampton school The Cathedral College.”

