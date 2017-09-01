Business opening: New thrift store launches in Rocky

Hi! I’m your go-to reporter for sport, gossip and social media in Central Queensland. I’m a 20-year-old sports enthusiast who comes from a family of Aussie Rules players and cyclists. I am a former Queensland track cyclist and have been in the saddle for over 10 years now. I also play Aussie Rules and you can catch me doing a bit of CrossFit as well. I love music and play the guitar, violin and piano and I also sing. I am known to break it down on the d-floor on a Friday night as I love...

THRIFTY shoppers will have bargains at their fingertips this weekend as Rockhampton's newest op-shop opens.

Just in time for the start of National Op Shop Week, St Vincent de Paul Society will open a new charity store in Glenmore tomorrow.

St Vincent de Paul Society Rockhampton Diocesan Central Council retail operations manager Charmaine Tolhurst said high customer demand led to the new space at Shop 15 of Glenmore Shopping Village on Farm St.

"We were looking at this area because there are quite a lot of people living in this area,” Ms Tolhurst said.

"We are going to be open seven days a week and its our first store in Rockhampton to be open on a Sunday, it gives people another option of op-shopping on a Sunday.”

Ms Tolhurst said the 130sq m store was stocked with a huge range of clothing, toys, household items, linen and much more ready for the grand opening.

"We have a lot of great items in store and will be having a free sausage sizzle this Saturday and Sunday,” she said.

"We have also just launched our gift cards this week coinciding with National Op Shop Week; they make a great present.”

Ms Tolhurst said a team of new volunteers were already on board for the store, however more volunteers were needed.

Grand opening celebrations will begin in store from 8am tomorrow and again from 10am Sunday.