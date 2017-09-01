27°
News

Business opening: New thrift store launches in Rocky

New shopping options in north Rockhampton.
New shopping options in north Rockhampton. DeanDrobot
Melanie Plane
by

THRIFTY shoppers will have bargains at their fingertips this weekend as Rockhampton's newest op-shop opens.

Just in time for the start of National Op Shop Week, St Vincent de Paul Society will open a new charity store in Glenmore tomorrow.

St Vincent de Paul Society Rockhampton Diocesan Central Council retail operations manager Charmaine Tolhurst said high customer demand led to the new space at Shop 15 of Glenmore Shopping Village on Farm St.

"We were looking at this area because there are quite a lot of people living in this area,” Ms Tolhurst said.

"We are going to be open seven days a week and its our first store in Rockhampton to be open on a Sunday, it gives people another option of op-shopping on a Sunday.”

Ms Tolhurst said the 130sq m store was stocked with a huge range of clothing, toys, household items, linen and much more ready for the grand opening.

"We have a lot of great items in store and will be having a free sausage sizzle this Saturday and Sunday,” she said.

"We have also just launched our gift cards this week coinciding with National Op Shop Week; they make a great present.”

Ms Tolhurst said a team of new volunteers were already on board for the store, however more volunteers were needed.

Grand opening celebrations will begin in store from 8am tomorrow and again from 10am Sunday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Woman punches Rocky thief in bungled break-in, ram-raid

Woman punches Rocky thief in bungled break-in, ram-raid

Police investigating incident in Kawana overnight

BREAKING: Teen girl charged over Stockland bomb threat

Stockland Rockhampton has been evacuated several times in the past few months after hoax bomb threats. Another person has today been charged over a call she allegedly made to a store in the centre.

Police are still investigating several other hoax calls

Discover all the fun events in CQ this weekend

SADDLE UP: St Brendan's Rodeo will be in full swing this weekend in Yeppoon.

Discover all the fun events happening this weekend in CQ.

Former Rocky teacher brings CQ outback to Beef Capital

RETURN HOME: Kath Dunne with one of the paintings in her exhibition at the Walter Reid Art Gallery over the weekend. Kath grew up in Rockhampton and moved to Duaringa to her husband's family farm after she was married.

Kath has spent the past six months creating over 30 artworks

Local Partners