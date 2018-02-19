Exclusive CQ business revs onto the market

GREAT OPPORTUNITY: Kim and Jason Rose, owners of Kenrose Park, are asking for 'expressions of interest' for the ownership of their track.

GREAT OPPORTUNITY: Kim and Jason Rose, owners of Kenrose Park, are asking for 'expressions of interest' for the ownership of their track.

IN A rare opportunity, Central Queensland's only go kart track is up for grabs.

Kenrose Park owners Kim and Jason Rose, have opened the business up for expressions of interest, after owning it for a number of years.

"We've been here close to 10 years now and have taken the business as far as we want to take it. We would love to see someone take it to the next level," they said.

With the closest go kart hire facilities at Bundaberg in the south and Townsville in the north, it is the only public hire go kart facility in Central Queensland.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for someone who wants a lifestyle change in a unique business," Jason said.

When the husband and wife bought the business it wasn't a pre-planned choice.

"We just drove past one day and it was for sale. I said to Kim, 'it is close to the coast and on the highway. It would be a great venue if we went in there and reinvented the place'," Jason said.

"We saw it purely as a business opportunity and a challenge. That simple plan turned into a monster," Kim said.

Jason and Kim didn't expect the business to get as big as it did.

"We were purely looking for a part time thing to do but it is has grown and expanded and developed so much." Jason said.

The original facility was owned by the Rockhampton Go Kart Club in 1966 and they sold it privately in 2002.

"When we bought the track it was in poor condition, with run down facilities and only a few working karts," Kim said.

"Since then we have resurfaced a new track, introduced a fleet of karts and added toilets, activities and amenities.

"We have put together a family friendly environment where people can go to be entertained in a safe environment. We are very proud of what we have been able to achieve.".

Jason said it would be good to see a local family enterprise or parents with their children involved in taking over the business.

"There are so many opportunities: paintball, water park, laser tag or adding a cafe. You could value add to it and make it a one stop destination," he said.

Handling the listing, Knight Frank Rockhampton agent Andrew Tickner said he expects the property to be snatched up quickly.

"It's well maintained, they have done a lot of renovations over the nine years that they have had it'" he said.

"It has barbecue areas, children's play areas, putt putt, and an undercover area. It's a nice little set up."

Andrew said it would suit someone who is looking for a lifestyle change.

"What they do with it will depend on how much money they want to make out of it." he said.

"We are advertising out west for mining retirees, showing a business where they can be outside and dealing with people in more a sports activity, rather than being inside four walls."

Based on four acres of land, there is plenty of scope to do more.

"Some entrepreneur might want to develop another add on activity, maybe a school with high ropes, whatever else you want to think of as an outdoor activity." he said.

"There is plenty of opportunity, you don't have to be a racing fanatic."