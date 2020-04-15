Business owner argues for electricity reduction not rebate

Pet food supplier, Mark Roati, has written to the State Government, calling out a shortfall in its $500 electricity rebate for small businesses.

Mr Roati said the 100,000kw eligibility cut-off does not address many businesses’ actual usage, and argued instead for a 25 per cent discount in electricity bills.

“This is doable as, unlike other states, Queensland owns the grid and power generation,” he said.

“Electricity is our third largest debt behind wages and rent, so any relief would be greatly appreciated.”

Mark and Jeanette Roati have managed pet food shops in Yeppoon and Rockhampton since 1991, and raised three sons among the rows of fish tanks and pallets of pet kibble.

They expanded into the Gladstone and Brisbane markets, and now have three grandsons whom they hope will one day run the business.

“We pride ourselves on being upfront with our customers; we don’t sell them something they don’t need,” Mr Roati said.

“Our customers appreciate we’re here for their pets’ health not just to make money.”

But the cost of running fish tanks and deep freezers makes running the Rockhampton Pet World shop more expensive than other kinds of business and, Mr Roati said, conducting any business in the tropics is more costly than in the capital.

“We spend twice as much on electricity in Rockhampton than we do in our West Lakes shop in Brisbane,” he said.

“Winter’s about the same but, come summer, people expect airconditioning and if the shop’s too hot, they’ll go elsewhere.”

Rocky Pet World's Mark Roati.

The result is an annual bill in excess of $40,000 but, at about 2,000kw over the government cut-off, they can’t claim the $500 rebate.

Mr Roati said it’s typical of the State Government to “have a lot of meetings about doing something instead of actually doing something” to help small businesses during the Coronavirus crisis.

“Look at the Rookwood Weir debacle; everyone’s given up on that promise now,” he said.

“Here in the private sector, we’d go to jail if we changed deadlines and quotes the way they did.”

The Roatis have looked into solar but have been unsuccessful in negotiating with their landlord to get it installed.

They’ve experienced a slight upturn in business during the pandemic which Mr Roati puts down to people buying more fish for kids to take care of while stuck at home, and a few weeks of panic buying. But, with most fancy fish imported from countries such as Singapore and China, and distributors unable to book flights, he said the coronavirus will have an adverse impact on business within a month or two.

“Luckily, people don’t have to worry about running out of dog or cat food because that’s made in Australia,” he said.

“And like toilet paper, the Australian manufacturers have increased their production to satisfy buyers’ demand to buy in bulk.”