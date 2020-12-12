Business owner donates to Food Bank as thanks to community

THE owner of a Rockhampton start-up has given food and drinks to charity in return for the community’s support during 2020.

Alex Tao came to Rockhampton in 2014 to run Ausinland, a business that helps local companies import and export material to and from China.

“I am a reasonably new resident of Central Queensland and have been exporting some services and commodities of the region as a consultant,” he said.

“Since the region has given me much I thought it is time for me to give back.”

Mr Tao struggled at first to get his business off the ground.

Recently he moved his office to SmartHub at the Customs House, which he said completely changed his mindset.

“Especially I think SmartHub really helped me a lot,” Mr Tao said.

“Now my business this year even in COVID-19, our business doubled.”

Mr Tao gave 240 bottles of V Fizz, a probiotic vinegar drink, and 200 bags to Food Bank Rockhampton on Friday.

He said it was to say thanks and “share the spirit of Christmas”.

“We get a lot of support from Rockhampton Regional Council and the community,” Mr Tao said.

“I think at the end of the year we should do something to express our thanks.

“I chose V Fizz as it was an initiative of Rockhampton’s own with a view to attracting investment in food manufacturing.

“Through this, the multicultural community in Rockhampton where I belong can also show we do care about our own community.”