Business owner happy with South Rocky Flood Levee

WHEN Josh Whitcombe hears there is a flood coming he knows he has about two weeks to clear out his Depot Hill workshop.

However with $64 million dedicated to the South Rockhampton Flood Levee in the latest draft 2018-19 Rockhampton Regional Council budget, Josh's flood woes may be a thing of the past.

The diesel fitter, who owns JRS Diesel, leases a commercial property for his business which focuses on truck rebuilds and general servicing and maintenance.

During the 2017 floods around 1.4 metres of water swept through the workshop and 0.4 metres went through the office.

With flood insurance too expensive for the area, Josh faced no other choice but to pack up and move out.

This means he has to leave his business of three years in limbo for around a month each time the Fitzroy River floods.

So the funding, which is part of the council's $131.2 million Capital Works Program, came as good news to Josh.

"It would be good to not have to pack everything up and move everything out,” he said.

"In saying that we knew what we were getting into down here.

"But it would be good to not have the flood come through here.”

Josh said while the flood waters would no longer be an issue with the levee in place, rates may become one.

"We wouldn't have to worry about the floods but then on the flip side once its flood-proofed down here, my rent will go up,” he said.

"And I'll still be hit with higher rates because I live on North Side.”

However he said the local economy stood to benefit overall with employers in flood areas able to stay open and residential flood areas improving in price.

"I can't see any negatives to it, financially it'll benefit a lot of people in Depot Hill,” he said

"Houses down here that were worth nothing will be worthwhile trying to fix and sell again, which will revitalise Depot Hill.”