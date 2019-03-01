Business owner welcomes govt probe into builder collapses

HAPPY FAMILY: Garry Vincen and his family, Carl Thompson, Rochelle Hollingsworth, and Christine Vincent, are optimistic about state government's investigation into construction industry insolvencies.

NEWS of the State Government's plan investigate allegations of subbie rip-offs in the building industry is music to the ears of locally affected businesses.

Angry about having to foot the cost of business collapses, On Hire Rental's owner Garry Vincent spoke to The Morning Bulletin two weeks ago as part of News Corp's Queensland-wide 'Back Our Subbies' campaign calling for a taskforce to look into more than 50 construction industry insolvencies since 2013 which left about 7000 trade creditors unpaid more than half a billion dollars.

Mr Vincent demanded change to a situation that was "destroying lives” and revealed his small business had lost a significant amount of money due to several local company bankruptcies over the past year, including JM Kelly, Busby Contracting and Metro Homes.

He was elated to learn of the State Government's plan, announced on Wednesday night, to appoint a special investigator to head a Joint Taskforce probing allegations of subbie rip-offs and white-collar crimes in the Queensland building industry.

"That's great news, good for everybody,” he said.

"Anything that brings to light the actions of some of these companies to undermine small business and gives teeth to an organisation that can deal with them and stop the corruption has got to be a good thing for the industry and everybody as a whole.

"All of a sudden, we're not losing $90 million every couple of years as an industry, we're making that money, which is going to lead to more growth.”

He said an investigation of this type was needed more than ever; "just the ability to get what we've earned and what we've needed, all the support that we've been lacking”.

"We've had over 10 major construction companies go broke and take people down for $500 million, that's got to be hurting the economy, that's big chunk out of everybody's coffers,” he said.

"Anything that we can do to save that from happening again has got to be a good thing for the industry because we'd all rather have $500 million getting spread back.”

Mr Vincent said it was necessary to put safeguards in place to get away from smoke and mirrors and bring credibility back to the industry.

"I'm very passionate about being paid, the people I deal with, they all like to be paid, even though they all understand that there's issues, you've still got to pay your bills,” he said.

"We were lead to believe that the safe guards were already in place but they haven't been actioned as yet.

"The project bank accounts, that's basically what we need, we need something that says ok, we're going to do this job, it's worth $40 million, here's the bank note to guarantee that expenditure and everybody gets paid.

"We need an independent arbiter to oversee and make sure it's really happening, and I think a lot of people would like to see some penalties handed down.”

Attempts to contact Geoff Murphy regarding the announcement were unsuccessful yesterday.

In the past, Mr Murphy has vehemently rejected any allegations of wrongdoing by the JM Kelly Group of companies.

