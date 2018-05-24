Faeces, urine & filth: Businesses sick of riverbank antics

IMAGINE arriving at work to find vomit at the doorstep yet again.

Two Quay St business owners don't have to strain their imagination too hard as this is the sad reality for them day in and day out.

They are sick of mobs of 20 to 30 people making themselves at home in the new toilet block and barbecue area in the street.

Two local businessmen, who wished to remain anonymous in fear of repercussion, said sales have also taken a dive, with the smell of faeces and urine in nearby bushes and alleyways wafting into shop fronts.

The men said big groups of people would walk down the street, pulling on car door handles and would often fight loudly with one another.

Tirades of foul language and abuse had also been hurled at the business men and their workers day in and day out and it has pushed them to boiling point.

The men said although the behaviour had always proved problematic, it ramped up in the last three weeks after the amenities block was erected.

They said they were disappointed the development had forged ahead without consultation with business owners in the street.

The men said everyone involved needed to work together to find a solution to the problem.

"You can't just push this group from pillar to post saying, we'll move the problem from down there to up here. It just doesn't work," one of the men said.

"There has to be a better solution."

The businessmen speculated the facility was built to lure people, who usually resided on the riverbank, to a different area of the town in order to keep the recently-developed riverfront "tourist friendly".

One of the men said it took him six weeks of emails to the Rockhampton Regional Council with photos and updates of what was happening to get a response.

"These people were doing their business between the trees, over the bank of the river and in the alleyways. They were relieving themselves on people's car tyres as well," one of the businessmen said.

"The stench from their faeces and urine was so bad we couldn't stand it any longer and it became a health and safety issue.

"Council would tell us to contact the police but the filth that was there was not really something the police could do anything about."

They said the band-aid solutions needed to stop and more focus needed to be put on breaking the cycle, so the behaviour didn't continue.

The business men said they were more than willing to be a part of the solution but felt like any suggestion they made fell on deaf ears.

"There should have been a public meeting and we should have been notified and invited," one of the men said.

"They should have invited Indigenous elders of the community to come along and offer their suggestions as well.

"But there was no consultation what so ever, it was just poured onto us and we are left to deal with it."

The men said all the problems had accumulated and had gone so far as to affect the future development of their businesses.

"We can't put a new development here now because what is happening has devalued the properties, devalued our business and I have factual figures that show that," one business man said.

The Quay St men said there was also questions as to who held the duty of care when it came to the people residing in the newly-built amenities block.

"Who is going to take the duty of care when some poor bloke over here is drunk and walks out in front of a car," they said.

"Cars come down here at 70 or 80km an hour and sooner or later someone is going to get cleaned up.

"If that happens, it doesn't matter who is driving, that person will have to live with that for the rest of their lives.

"The duty of care as far as I'm concerned lies directly on the shoulders of the Rockhampton Regional Council."

Rockhampton Region Council's CEO, Evan Pardon responded to the complaints regarding the issues they have faced along Quay St.

"Council has gone to great effort to improve the riverside area to create a wonderful public space for our community, and to provide a boost to local businesses," Mr Pardon said.

"Council has received a handful of complaints and we continue to monitor and clean the area as required. We have also notified Queensland Police of an anti-social behaviour complaint.

"Council continues to cooperate with other agencies. We encourage the community to report anti-social behaviour, or indeed any other criminal activity, to Queensland Police directly."