Business owners left fuming after building tagged by vandals

Their car and their building were both tagged with what Greg said could be youth gang signs. Dawson Road Butchery

A NUMBER of Rockhampton businesses have been left fuming after vandals graffitied their property.

Cars and private residents were also targeted in the incident which is believed to have taken place between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

When Gregg Wehlow, owner and manager of Dawson Road Butchery, was understandably shocked when he got a call early this morning from one of his staff members saying his business and car had been vandalised.

"I just thought 'What the hell',” he said.

"I have been here 15 years and we have never had a drama. It makes me wonder what the world is coming to, you know?”

Mr Wehlow said local youth gangs were quite prominent at the moment.

"A lot of (the tags) are gang affiliated,” he said.

"There are a lot of youth gangs around town, particularly on the outskirts.”

Rockhampton Police are continuing to investigate the incident and Mr Whelow said they had taken photos of everything.

"They have taken security camera footage from us and another business on Gladstone Rd as well,” he said.

A spokesperson from the Rockhampton Police was able to confirm there were a number of incidents being investigated in relation to the vandalism of businesses, cars and private residents in the area.

"We are currently investigating at this time and we are looking at CCTV footage from the area,” they said.

"We are asking for members of the community with any information to call Crime Stoppers as soon as possible.”

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000