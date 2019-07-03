Business owners wits' end: 'nothing is safe any more'

UNPROTECTED: Kristie and Dean Stanton, owners of Applejacks on Bolsover St had their door smashed on Sunday night.

MORE people will get hurt if Rockhampton's crime problem isn't addressed, according to the owner of AppleJacks Kristie Stanton.

Her takeaway shop was one of three Rockhampton businesses targeted by criminals over the weekend in a string of attempted break-ins.

Criminals smashed the door of AppleJacks on Bolsover St in an attempt to break-in but were unsuccessful in the process.

"They've smashed it near the handle, put their hand through and realised there was no way to unlock it, put something in the door and tried to jimmy the door open and they bent the door frame,” she said.

The damage was quoted to cause more than $2,000, which would have devastated the family-run business if they weren't insured.

"We keep our prices bare minimum and take home as little as possible,” she said.

The husband-wife team work Monday to Friday and generate minimum turnover in a bid to be affordable to people across the community.

"We have all the pensioners, bachelors and the families after sport - some of our customers come every night of the week,” Mrs Stanton.

With reports of crime increasing across the city, Mrs Stanton felt like there was nothing she could do to protect herself from criminals.

"It's getting out of control. Nothing is safe any more,” she said.

"It doesn't matter where you are, whether you're at home or if you have a business - nowhere is safe.”

Whether it's victims retaliating to the crimes or the criminals themselves - she said some one was going to get hurt.

"They just need to think about other people,” Mrs Stanton said.

"Everyone is working hard and trying to keep the community together and they're destroying it for everybody.”

Criminals also attempted to break into the Rockhampton Golf Club and a local car wash on Saturday night, but were deterred by alarm systems.

It is understood criminals turned off the power in both instances before attempting to break-in.

Police investigations into all three incidents are continuing.