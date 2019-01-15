Menu
Business partners caught with illegal ingredient

Sarah Barnham
15th Jan 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM
A COURT has heard business partners caught making cannabis oil instead of pizza had no intentions of selling it.

Co-accused and business partners Fulvio Oddone and Claude Sabdyn appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court together and pleaded guilty to drug possession, drug utensil possession and drug production charges.

The court heard on December 16 police were called to an address at Sun Valley following reports of a disturbance.

At the address they found four cannabis plants, the tallest being 100cm.

Officer's also found Oddone's water bong, the pair's cannabis oil cooking utensils and over 300grams of cannabis oil.

There was also 48 grams of cannabis found inside a coffee mug and 21 seeds.

Defence lawyer June Pepito said the pair moved from Victoria to Queensland to open a pizza business in Gladstone.

He said Oddone was diagnosed with cancer and found cannabis oil the best medication for his condition.

Mr Pepito said Sabdyn was a father of two, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old.

The court heard Sabdyn's eldest suffered from Evan's Syndrome, a rare auto immune disease.

"He said the cannabis oil prohibits the white blood cells from attacking the red blood cells," Mr Pepito said.

"They say the cannabis oil is much better than the prescriptive medication,". Magistrate Brian Kucks said until it was made legal, people could not self-medicate with cannabis.

"I know there has been a lot of hoo-ha in the media over the last few years about medicinal cannabis," he said.

"It is still illegal.

"There may be benefits in particular with diseases or conditions, but until medical authorities convince legislators, then it is still illegal to possess cannabis, to grow (it) or to make oil. Oddone and Sabdyn were placed on $1500 good behaviour bonds and convictions were not recorded.

