Business plans to transform historic Rocky CBD home revealed

The house which JRT have proposed for it's new office precinct on 68 Bolsover St.
by Shayla Bulloch

BUSINESS is beginning to boom again in Rockhampton after a string of exciting development applications was discussed at yesterday's council meeting.

The Rockhampton Regional Council planning and regulatory committee was presented a range of new proposals.

Plans to transform a quaint house at 68 Bolsover St were put forward on behalf of JRT for a new office premises.

The heritage Queenslander stands alone among commercial businesses opposite the Pilbeam Theatre with plans in place to keep the integrity of the Rocky icon.

Renovations to completely transform both floors, update the facade and add new parking spaces were presented.

Councillor Neil Fisher praised JRT for their dedication to uphold the personality of this classic home.

"It would give life to what once was a very attractive house,” he said.

With a brief discussion on the safety issues of the lane way entry, all councillors were in favour of the development.

A new Volkswagen showroom has also been proposed in the old Salvation Army site.

The council report stated the upgrades on Charles St will alleviate the current overflow issues relating to car parks at the existing dealership on Musgrave St.

This will include a new ramp at the current building and the conversion of the old building building into an internal car parking space with car detailing bays.

An update on the mega Elders Rural Service development was also put forward as the construction inches closer to completion.

Councillors moved a motion to allow Central Queensland's regional office for the rural provider a refund on some application and infrastructure charges.

The development comprises of a new warehouse, offices and agricultural supplies store.

Elders have a long established base in the beef capital and provide a range of services to producers.

Elders will be moving into the complex currently under construction on the corner of Stanley and Alma Streets.
The project is estimated to be an asset in the Rocky region for the next 20-30 years with councillors agreeing it was a development which cements Rocky's place as a regional hub for rural services.

The council report stated Elders Rural Services currently have a turnover of $54m through it's Rocky premises and have 22 full-time staff with increases expected.

Topics:  elders jrt neil fisher rockhampton regional council rrc

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
